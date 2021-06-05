World Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

CBOE opened at $111.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

