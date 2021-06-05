World Asset Management Inc Has $317,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 11,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $1,193,689.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,900 shares of company stock worth $30,427,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

