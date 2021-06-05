World Asset Management Inc Has $290,000 Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $333.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.33. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

