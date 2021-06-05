World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

JKHY stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

