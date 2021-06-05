Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,703.40 ($61.45).

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,533 ($59.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,796.26. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

