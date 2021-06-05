Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 1,107 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

