William M. Waterman Sells 25,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00.

KEX stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.