Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 76,047 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,047 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

