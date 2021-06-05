Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,141,000 after buying an additional 67,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $110.25 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.10.

