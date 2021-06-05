Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 813,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 66,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $189.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

