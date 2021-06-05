Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 342,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 275,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

