Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXI. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 703.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 957,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.