Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $309.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

