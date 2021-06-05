Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,252 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.20 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

