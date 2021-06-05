Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $2,381,580.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,154.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,262. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

