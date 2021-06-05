Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 4,420 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

