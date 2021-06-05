Westhampton Capital LLC Invests $330,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $302.12 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

