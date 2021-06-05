Westhampton Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $68,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $309.04 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

