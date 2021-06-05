Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 37.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

