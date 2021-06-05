Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

NYSE AMT opened at $265.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

