Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Lessened by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 74,906 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Western Digital stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

