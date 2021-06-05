Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

