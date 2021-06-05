West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Raised by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $333.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.72 and a 52-week high of $349.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

