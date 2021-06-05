Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $70.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Smartsheet stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $373,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457,299 shares in the company, valued at $25,334,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

