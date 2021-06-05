Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $88.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.44.

SCHW opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,070 shares of company stock valued at $97,096,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

