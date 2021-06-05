Wedbush Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $100.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

NYSE:AI opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

