Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 222,994 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $319.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $326.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

