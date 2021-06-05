Wall Street Games Hits Market Capitalization of $6.12 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $1.09 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00299045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00242733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.01141632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.42 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

