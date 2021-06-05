Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 147.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In related news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,451 in the last 90 days. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

