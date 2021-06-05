Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

