Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

