Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.