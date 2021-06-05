Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,437 shares of company stock worth $3,253,983. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock opened at $377.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.17.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

