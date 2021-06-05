Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.