Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Booking by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,315.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,359.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

