W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 44,293 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $830,050.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE MNRL opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.38.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
