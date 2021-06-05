W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 44,293 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $830,050.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MNRL opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.38.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

