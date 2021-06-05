Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.03

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.63. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 40,636 shares traded.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
