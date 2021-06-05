Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.03

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.63. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 40,636 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 140,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

