Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 8,767 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

