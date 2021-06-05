Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,513 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $494.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

