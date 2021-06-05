Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 19,787 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Chart Industries worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

GTLS stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

