Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $20.55 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 164,655 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $475.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

