Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 9,253 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,924,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $460.65 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.03 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $602.97.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

