Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 16,473 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $264.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

