VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Sells $35,400.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,949 shares in the company, valued at $88,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 52,866.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.93%. As a group, analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,673,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VolitionRx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,925,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VolitionRx by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VolitionRx by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 88,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.