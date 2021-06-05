Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57). Volex shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.56), with a volume of 126,634 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Volex from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.95. The firm has a market cap of £570.88 million and a P/E ratio of 37.09.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

