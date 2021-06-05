Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

