Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Ronald A. Paulus Sells 2,400 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 0.12. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.03.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 406,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $11,429,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

