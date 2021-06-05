Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 164,567 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

