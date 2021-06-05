Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce sales of $57.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $114.50 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $66.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $273.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $413.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $610.18 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $985.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 308,307 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,001. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -1.78.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

