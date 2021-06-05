Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Sells £31,168.92 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,536 ($33.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,363.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

VCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,966 ($25.69).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

